Stocks pull back as US economy shows signs of stalling

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :European stocks gave up most of their early gains Thursday and US equities traded lower after US initial jobless claims pointed to renewed lockdowns taking a heavy toll on a stuttering economy.

New claims came in at 1.42 million, the Labor department said, compared to a market consensus of 1.3 million.

"The recovery appears to be stalling as jobless claims rose for the first time since March and as continuing claims remain elevated," said Edward Moya at OANDA, calling the US numbers "downbeat".

But on the upside, Moya said, a less than solid US economy made further government stimulus more likely just as another relief package was being negotiated between the White House and the Senate.

The Dollar fell following the numbers.

Key European stock markets closed broadly unchanged, while on Wall Street the Dow posted mild losses of under 100 points by the late New York morning.

Republicans have been struggling to come up with a bill to counter a $3.5 trillion Democrat proposal, fanning concerns they will not come up with anything ahead of an August break.

- 'Optimistic' - However, reports said the Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell would soon unveil a $1 trillion plan after overcoming some differences with the White House.

"Even as the Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on how much to spend in this next round of stimulus, the markets are optimistic than an agreement will be reached sooner rather than later," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

"The prospect of both monetary and fiscal support taps running at the same time is keeping the mood in the market upbeat." Such hopes gave Asian and then European market a lift earlier Thursday, outweighing coronavirus concerns and simmering China tensions.

Optimism over the development of a COVID-19 vaccine also sparked some buying.

- Key figures around 1540 GMT - London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 6,211.44 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: FLAT at 13,103.39 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,033.76 (close) EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 3,372.03 New York - Dow: DOWN 0.4 percent at 26,905.78 Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.8 percent at 25,263.00 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,325.11 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $41.69 per barrel Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.8 percent at $43.95 Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1601 from $1.1570 at 2100 GMT Dollar/yen: DOWN at 106.89 Yen from 107.15Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2754 from $1.2734Euro/pound: UP at 90.96 pence from 90.86