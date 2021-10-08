UrduPoint.com

Stocks Rally As US Default Risk Removed For Now

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Stocks rally as US default risk removed for now

New York, Oct8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Stock markets around the world rallied Thursday as the United States temporarily resolved a political logjam that had raised the risk of a catastrophic US government default.

The Dollar was mixed against its main rivals ahead of key US jobs data due Friday.

The deal announced by Chuck Schumer, who leads the Democrats in the US Senate, clears the way for lawmakers to approve a two-month increase in the government's borrowing limit.

The country had been just days away from the point it was estimated it would be unable to service its current debt, an event that would have shattered the US economy and led to a global recession.

Major US indices gained about one percent, with gains even bigger in some leading European and Asian bourses.

"The market gets a little breathing room for now in the idea that a default situation will be avoided until at least December, yet it remains saddled with an understanding that this is just a kick-the-can down the road approach," said Patrick J. O'Hare of Briefing.com.

A decision by US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to hold a virtual meeting also provided a much-needed boost to trading floors that have been starved of good news in recent days.

- Soaring inflation - Economies have battled a string of problems in recent weeks, including surging inflation, an expected beginning of a reduction in economic stimulus and a growing run on energy supplies.

The cost of a barrel of oil has roared higher as the global economy reopens from Covid-19 lockdowns, while the approaching northern hemisphere winter has led to the price of natural gas doubling from last month.

Some of the concerns about an imminent supply crunch have been eased by signals from Russia that it will provide more gas and that the United States government could release oil from its strategic reserves.

But the run-up in the energy market has ramped up fears that it will further fuel inflation, forcing central banks to wind in their ultra-loose monetary policies earlier than envisioned to prevent prices from running out of control.

Investors are now looking towards the release Friday of US employment data for its impact on the Federal Reserve's plans to taper its bond-buying program.

"This month's US jobs report will likely only have to clear the lowest of hurdles to keep the Fed on track" to begin reducing stimulus as soon as next month, said Matt Weller, global head of research at forex.com and City Index.

"Indeed, some analysts are suggesting that as long as US economy creates at least 100,000 net new jobs, the Fed will feel comfortable announcing its tapering plan," he added.

- Key figures around 2050 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 34,754.94 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.8 percent at 4,399.76 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 1.1 percent at 14,654.02 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 1.2 percent at 7,078.04 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 1.9 percent at 15,250.86 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.7 percent at 6,600.19 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 2.1 percent at 4,098.34 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 27,678.21 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 3.1 percent at 24,701.73 (close) Shanghai - Composite: Closed for a holiday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1558 from $1.1556 at 2100 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3615 from $1.3582 Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.86 from 85.09 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 111.63 Yen from 111.41 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.1 percent at $81.95 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1 percent at $78.30 per barrel

Related Topics

Senate World Dollar Russia China Oil Road London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Price New York United States Euro December Democrats Gas Market Event From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Xi Jinping Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th October 2021

46 minutes ago
 UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutra ..

UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutrality

7 hours ago
 WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

10 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

10 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

10 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.