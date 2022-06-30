UrduPoint.com

Stocks Sink On Recession Fear, Oil Slips Before OPEC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 05:41 PM

Stocks sink on recession fear, oil slips before OPEC

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :World stock markets mostly sank Thursday on intensifying recession fears, while oil prices receded before an OPEC output decision.

Frankfurt and Paris each tumbled 2.7 percent in early afternoon eurozone deals, and London shed 1.9 percent.

That followed a largely downbeat performance in Asia, although Shanghai rose after data showed a forecast-beating improvement in China's services sector on easing Covid restrictions.

Crude futures drifted lower as major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia were Thursday expected to keep to a decision on a limited boost to output despite the risk of high oil prices may help push the global economy into recession.

- 'Terrible mood' - Stock markets are "in a terrible mood across Europe", said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"There really is a lack of good news for investors to cling onto, and the near-term outlook looks bleak.

" The threat of an extended period of elevated inflation and painful interest rate hikes has left traders fretting over the threat of a prolonged economic downturn, while the Ukraine war continues to sow uncertainty.

"Recession continues to be the Primary concern at the moment... as countries continue to grapple with spiralling inflation and cost-of-living crises," said Mihir Kapadia, head of Sun Global Investments.

The surge in inflation to multi-decade highs has forced central banks to swiftly raise interest rates, dealing a hefty blow to equities as companies faces higher borrowing costs.

The Federal Reserve is next month expected to announce a successive 75-basis-point hike in US interest rates.

There had been hope that policymakers would ease off their hikes as economies show signs of slowing, but analysts say some officials are less concerned about a recession than letting prices run out of control.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe China Oil London Shanghai Paris Saudi Arabia May Market Asia

Recent Stories

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency ..

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency departments

28 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM elect ..

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM election before SC

40 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanista ..

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

52 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to fac ..

Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to facilitate investors: PM

1 hour ago
 Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, ..

Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, red-ball cricket

1 hour ago
 Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for med ..

Sindh Police to Bring Dua Zehra to Karachi for medical examination

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.