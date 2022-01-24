UrduPoint.com

Stocks Slide On Ukraine Tensions, Wall Street Selloff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Global stock markets mostly sank on Monday, hit by fears over simmering Ukraine tensions -- and a painful pre-weekend selloff on Wall Street.

Asian indices mainly fell with investors' focus on the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting this week, where officials are expected to unveil their US interest-rate plans to battle soaring inflation.

Bitcoin continued to struggle, having hit a six-month low at the weekend.

London stocks slumped by 1.2 percent at midday, while Frankfurt and Paris each shed 1.8 percent in early afternoon eurozone trade.

Economic growth in the eurozone and UK slowed sharply in January, key surveys showed Monday, as the Omicron variant hit consumer spending.

Geopolitical concerns surrounding Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border also weighed on traders' minds.

"Ukraine conflict concerns, inflation worries and Covid woes hang over financial markets," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst, Susannah Streeter.

"The threat of conflict breaking out on the doorstep is hanging over European indices, as hopes begin to fade that there will be fresh meaningful moves from diplomats." Tensions have soared over Russia's deployment of some 100,000 troops and heavy armour at Ukraine's borders, despite the Kremlin's insistence it is not planning a new incursion.

It comes as the European Union draws up an emergency 1.2-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine.

