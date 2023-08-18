Open Menu

Stocks Struggle As Spiking US Bond Yields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Stocks struggle as spiking US bond yields

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Global stocks mostly fell Thursday as US treasury bond yields rose further from multi-year highs.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which hit a 15-year peak on Wednesday, climbed above 4.3 percent.

The rise in yields comes amid worries the Federal Reserve could continue to hike interest rates or could leave interest rates at lofty levels for longer to counter sticky inflation.

Major US indices fell around one percent, the third straight session of losses.

"The current slow-motion, long-term rate shock has a way to go, in our view, and equity markets will struggle as it evolves," said a note from DataTrek. "All this fits with our belief that we're in for a sloppy few weeks ahead." Earlier, London, Paris, and Frankfurt indices all ended the day firmly in the red.

"A more downbeat mood is settling in about what lies ahead for the global economy.

"The FTSE 100 is trading lower, with the Lionesses' winning spirit proving highly elusive to capture, given the concerns unsettling investors right now," she said, referring to the English football team's advance to the Women's World Cup final.

The dour mood had earlier filtered through Asia, where most major markets were deep in the red.

However, Hong Kong was flat and Shanghai saw small gains thanks to bargain-buying after a run of losses.

- Key figures around 2130 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 0.8 percent at 34,474.83 (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.7 percent at 4,370.36 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 1.2 percent at 13,316.93 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 7,310.21 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.7 percent at 15,676.90 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.9 percent at 7,191.74 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.3 percent at 4,227.83 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.4 percent at 31,626.00 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 18,326.63 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,163.74 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0878 from $1.0879 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2745 from $1.2732 Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.29 pence from 85.45 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 145.79 from 146.35 yenWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.3 percent at $80.39 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.8 percent at $84.12 per barrel

Related Topics

Football World London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York Euro Stocks Women Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2023

19 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

9 hours ago
 Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, ..

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, demands commission's clearance ..

10 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

10 hours ago
Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

10 hours ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

10 hours ago
 Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned ..

Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned red card row

10 hours ago
 WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking powe ..

WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking power of traditional medicine

10 hours ago
 Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

10 hours ago
 PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advi ..

PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advisers, special assistants

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous