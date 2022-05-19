UrduPoint.com

'Stoked' Stubblety-Cook Smashes 200m Breaststroke World Record

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

'Stoked' Stubblety-Cook smashes 200m breaststroke world record

Adelaide, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Olympic 200m breaststroke champion Zac Stubblety-Cook smashed the world record Thursday at the Australian championships, touching in 2mins 05.95secs to send a warning for the world championships and Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old was under the record pace for the entire race to shatter the 2:06.12 mark set by Russia's Anton Chupkov in 2019.

"I was just trying to swim fast -- I didn't think that fast. I can't really believe it to be honest, but I'm very happy with that," he said poolside in Adelaide.

"Last year I put everything in and got that result (Olympic gold), but this year there's a lot less pressure and obviously that pressure is nice not to have, and I'm just stoked."Stubblety-Cook swam a blistering race to stun the field and win gold in Tokyo last year in a new Olympic record time of 2min 06.38sec ahead of Dutch ace Arno Kamminga.

The Australian will now head to the worlds in Budapest next month and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July as red-hot favourite.

