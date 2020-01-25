UrduPoint.com
Stokes Faces Action Over Angry Clash With Fan At Wanderers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 12:40 AM

Stokes faces action over angry clash with fan at Wanderers

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :World cricketer of the year Ben Stokes had an angry altercation with a spectator after being dismissed on the first day of the fourth and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday.

Stokes, the outstanding player in a series which England lead 2-1, stopped briefly as he left the field and appeared to challenge a spectator, who evidently insulted him after the player was out for two.

"Come say that to me outside the ground, you fucking four-eyed cunt," Stokes said, according to television footage captured as he left the field and started to climb the steps leading to the dressing room.

A clip of the incident was immediately distributed on social media.

The England all-rounder, who had been dismissed for just two, could face disciplinary action for uttering an audible obscenity, which is a level one offence according to the International cricket Council's code of conduct.

England media manager Danny Reuben said after play that Zak Crawley, the England player appearing at a close-of-play press conference, would not answer questions on the incident.

England were 192-4 at the end of the rain-shortened first day.

