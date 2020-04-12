UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stokes Relives 'great Day' Of Headingley For First Time

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

Stokes relives 'great day' of Headingley for first time

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :It has taken him seven months but on Saturday England all-rounder Ben Stokes relived his 'miracle of Headingley' for the first time, describing the Ashes nailbiter as a "great day".

In August last year, Stokes smashed a breathtaking, undefeated 135 as England beat Australia in the third Test in Leeds by one wicket.

He and bespectacled last man Jack Leach put on 76 runs for the final wicket with Stokes hitting 74 in that partnership.

With no cricket to fill the live schedules as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, British broadcasters turned to their archives to replay the dramatic finale of the Test.

Sky tv offered fans the chance to see Stokes, captain Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes dial in via videolink in what the broadcaster described as a 'watchalong'.

Staring at the screen with his fist clamped to his mouth, Stokes told fans what was going through his mind in the closing stages.

"It's the first time I've watched it ball by ball.

It's always going to be great memories, isn't it? One of the great days," he said.

"Not just on the field, but the memories we'll always have together as a group. The changing room is sacred as a cricketer and that evening, after this day's play, was just sensational.

"We'll always be able to look back on what happened that day and the memories we created." With his eyes fixed on the video, Stokes shouted "go, go, go" as his final six of the innings sailed over the head of Josh Hazlewood.

He then shrugged off an lbw appeal from off-spinner Nathan Lyon that would have handed the game to Australia had it been given.

Earlier in the innings, Australia skipper Tim Paine had wasted a review, a fact not lost on Root on Saturday.

"It's the greatest decision of all time if you ask me. You want the world to swallow you up because you know you've made an absolute goober of a mistake. It's a horrible feeling."

Related Topics

Cricket World Australia Lyon Man Leeds Tim Paine August TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

41 minutes ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

39 minutes ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

39 minutes ago

50 coronavirus cases aboard French aircraft carrie ..

40 minutes ago

Germany condemns anti-French virus insults in bord ..

40 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers call on Pervaiz Elahi

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.