UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stokes Wants Williamson To Win New Zealander Of The Year Award

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Stokes wants Williamson to win New Zealander of the Year award

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Ben Stokes believes Kane Williamson should be chosen as New Zealander of the Year despite being nominated for the award himself.

England all-rounder Stokes was born in New Zealand and has Maori heritage but moved to England when he was 12-years-old after his father, Ged, got a job coaching north-west rugby league side Workington Town.

The 28-year-old Ben was one of England's stars as they beat New Zealand in a World Cup final that went all the way to the Super Over and now he wants Blackcaps skipper Williamson to win the award.

"I am flattered to be nominated for New Zealander of the Year," said Stokes in a statement. "I am proud of my New Zealand and Maori heritage but it would not sit right with me to be nominated for this prestigious award.

"There are people who deserve this recognition more and have done a lot more for the country of New Zealand.

"I have helped England lift a World Cup and my life is firmly established in the UK -- it has been since I was 12-years-old.

"I feel the whole country should align their support to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. He should be revered as a Kiwi legend. He led his team in this World Cup with distinction and honour. He was the player of the tournament and an inspirational leader of men.

"He typifies what it is to be a New Zealander. He would be a worthy recipient of this accolade.

"New Zealand, fully support him. He deserves it and gets my vote."

Related Topics

World Vote Job United Kingdom New Zealand All

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

36 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

36 minutes ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns Israeli demolition of Palest ..

1 hour ago

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi terms Prime Minister 's ongo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.