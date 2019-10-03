UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stokes Wins PCA Players' Player Of Year Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:50 AM

Stokes wins PCA Players' Player of Year award

London, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :England all-rounder Ben Stokes was voted Players' Player of the Year at the Professional Cricketers' Association awards on Wednesday.

Stokes played a starring role in England's first 50-over World Cup triumph, culminating in his dynamic man-of-the-match display in their dramatic final win against New Zealand in July.

The 28-year-old then repeated his heroics with a superb match-winning 135 not out in the third Ashes Test against Australia.

While Australia retained the Ashes, England finished the series with a creditable draw.

Durham's Stokes was honoured for those achievements by scooping the Reg Hayter Cup ahead of fellow nominees Simon Harmer, Ryan Higgins and Dom Sibley.

"It's hard to put it into words. I am over the moon that players think I am worthy of winning the PCA Players' Player of the Year through performances this summer," Stokes said.

"You can take a lot of personal pride when you receive this award because it's your peers that vote for you.

"Earning this award is a huge moment. While this is an individual award, it is within a team sport so I am only in this position because of what other guys in our squad have achieved as well.

"What we have done as a team in 2019 is phenomenal, to win the World Cup and draw the Ashes has been a fantastic summer and something I am proud of personally and as a team."Somerset's Tom Banton picked up the PCA young player of the year, while England bowler Sophie Ecclestone collected the women's player of the summer.

Other award winners included ODI player of the summer Chris Woakes, Test player of the summer Stuart Broad, and County Championship player of the year Harmer.

Related Topics

World Australia Vote Young July Women 2019 Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

I have learned a lot about living in space: Hazza ..

7 hours ago

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

8 hours ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

9 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

10 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

10 hours ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.