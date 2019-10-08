Stolen truck slams into cars in Germany, several injured: police

Berlin, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A stolen truck ploughed into several cars in the centre of the German city of Limburg Monday leaving a number of people injured, police said, adding that the driver had been detained.

Police said it was too soon to speculate about a motive.

"We currently do not have sufficient information about what was behind it," Limburg police said in a statement.

"The investigation, including questioning witnesses and collecting evidence, is ongoing.

"Based on what we have learned and several witness accounts, the man seized control of the truck at about 5:20 pm (1520 GMT)," they said.

Soon after, the truck slammed into several cars waiting at a stoplight near the main railway station of Limburg in Hesse state, "crushing them together".

"Several people are being treated in hospital" and the driver, who is in custody, was slightly injured, police added.