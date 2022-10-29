UrduPoint.com

Stop 'counterproductive' Attacks On Famous Paintings, Says Art World

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Stop 'counterproductive' attacks on famous paintings, says art world

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Art world professionals have slammed recent attacks on famous paintings by climate protesters as "counterproductive" and dangerous acts of vandalism.

While some of the major French and British museums interviewed by AFP, including the Louvre, the National Gallery and the Tate in London, are keeping a low profile on the issue, others are calling for stronger protective measures against such acts.

"Art is defenceless and we strongly condemn trying to damage it for whichever cause," the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague said in a statement.

It was in the Mauritshuis that Johannes Vermeer's masterpiece "Girl with a Pearl Earring" was targeted by climate activists this week.

Two activists glued themselves to the painting and adjoining wall, while another threw a thick red substance, but the artwork was behind glass and undamaged, and returned to public view on Friday.

Social media images showed the activists wearing "Just Stop Oil" T-shirts.

"How do you feel?" one of them asked. "This painting is protected by glass but... the future of our children is not protected." That attack came after environmental activists splashed tomato soup on Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" at the National Gallery in London, and threw mashed potato over a Claude Monet painting at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany.

Bernard Blistene, honorary president of the modern art Centre Pompidou in Paris, said all museum managers had been taking precautions against vandalism for a very long time.

"Should we take more? No doubt," he said.

Ortrud Westheider, director of the Barberini Museum, said the recent attacks showed "international security standards for the protection of artworks in case of activist attacks are not sufficient".

Eco-militants from the Last Generation group hurled mashed potato onto Monet's "Les Meules" (Haystacks) at the museum.

The group later published a video on social media, writing: "If it takes a painting -- with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it -- to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we'll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting!" The museum said the painting was protected by glass and had not suffered damage.

In a similar stunt on October 14, two environmental protesters hit van Gogh's world-renowned work with tomato soup in London. The gallery said the protesters caused "minor damage" to the frame but the painting was "unharmed".

Remigiusz Plath, security expert for the German museums association DMB and the Hasso Plattner Foundation, said the string of art attacks was "clearly a kind of escalation process".

"There are different ways of reacting and of course all museums have to think about extended security measures -- measures that were previously very unusual for museums in Germany and in Europe, that were perhaps only known in the US," he said.

Such measures could include a complete ban on bags and jackets as well as security searches.

"The environmental catastrophe and the climate crisis are of course also a matter of concern to us... But we have absolutely no tolerance for vandalism," he added.

The Prado museum in the Spanish capital has said it was "on alert".

At the Queen Sofia museum in Madrid, conservation expert Jorge Garcia Gomez-Tejedo told Spanish media this week, only the most vulnerable works are displayed behind armoured glass.

Related Topics

Attack World Europe Social Media German Oil Germany Sofia London Alert Paris Potsdam The Hague Madrid Van October Media All From

Recent Stories

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expan ..

Pak-US relations on path of holistic growth, expansion: Masood Khan

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass ..

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

2 hours ago
 8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Heal ..

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..

2 hours ago
 realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come Tru ..

Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto ..

Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto intensify

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.