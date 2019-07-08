UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stop Matches If There Is Racist Or Homohopic Abuse, Says Macron

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Stop matches if there is racist or homohopic abuse, says Macron

Lyon, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :French president Emmanuel Macron called on Sunday for football matches to be stopped in the event of racist or homophobic abuse from the crowd.

He also said women footballers pay should be more in line with that of men.

"We cannot become accustomed to homophobia and racism on the pretext that we are in a football stadium. There is no sport whose DNA, whose roots, whose mentality is hate speech," said Macron.

He was speaking to French television at the Lyon stadium just before the kick off of the women's World Cup final.

"We must say that it is a culture of hate," Macron added.

"We fight against homophobia and racism throughout society. Should we accept it in our stadiums? Of course not." Macron also said what men's and women's pay should "progressively converge." "When you look at the tv audiences and attendance figures in the stadiums, you are experiencing a revolution, you are getting closer to the figures of men's football.

"Things will never be the same for this women's sport again."In football, women, he said, are paid "one tenth" of what men receive.

"Look at tennis, the bonuses at Roland-Garros are almost the same today," he said. "You learn to how to be a fan yourself."

Related Topics

Football Tennis World Lyon Same Women Sunday Event TV From

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei heads UAE delegation at meeting ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 tickets sa ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative KhalifaSat stam ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command organises worksho ..

2 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority launches Fo ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Bosnian Parl ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.