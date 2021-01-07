Stop trampling democracy, German FM tells US protesters

Berlin, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday called on supporters of President Donald Trump to "stop trampling on democracy" after they stormed the US Capitol building in anger over his election defeat.

"Trump and his supporters should finally accept the decision of American voters and stop trampling on democracy," Maas tweeted.

"The enemies of democracy will be pleased to see these incredible images from Washington DC," he added. "Inflammatory words turn into violent actions." German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is also the vice chancellor, likewise condemned the "disturbing images" from Washington.

"This is an unbearable attack on democracy," he tweeted, adding that Trump had "deeply divided the country".

Joe Biden, who beat Trump in November's election "has a tough job ahead to bring Americans back together again," Scholz wrote.