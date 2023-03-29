UrduPoint.com

Storage Of Renewable Energy Essential To Net Zero Transition: Australian Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023

Storage of renewable energy essential to net zero transition: Australian experts

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:Australia's national science agency has called for significant investment in renewable energy storage to keep up with rising electricity demand.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) on Wednesday released its roadmap for renewable energy storage in Australia.

It found that the storage capacity of the national electricity market (NEM) could require a 10 to 14-fold increase between 2025 and 2050 with demand projected to rise rapidly as the building and transport industries electrify.

It said all forms of storage must be considered to meet growing demand on top of established technologies such as batteries and pumped hydro.

"Over the long-term storage will accelerate the integration of renewables, enhancing grid stability and reliability, and supporting decarbonization of industries," Larry Marshall, chief executive of the CSIRO, said in a media release.

