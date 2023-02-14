UrduPoint.com

Storm-battered N. Zealand Declares National State Of Emergency

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Storm-battered N. Zealand declares national state of emergency

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency Tuesday after a tropical storm lashed the North Island.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty signed the declaration as tens of thousands of homes were left without power following heavy rain and strong winds.

"This is an unprecedented weather event that is having major impacts across much of the North Island," McAnulty said.

This is only the third time New Zealand has declared a state of emergency -- the other two were the 2019 Christchurch terror attacks and 2020 Covid pandemic.

Flood waters and landslides have cut off many settlements across the country including some near Auckland, New Zealand's largest city.

"This is a significant disaster with a real threat to lives of New Zealanders," McAnulty added.

He said more rain and high winds were expected Tuesday hampering efforts of the emergency services.

"We are all facing extensive floods, slips, damaged roads and infrastructure." The New Zealand Fire and Emergency services said a firefighter is missing and another is in a critical condition after a house collapsed in West Auckland.

"It's been a tough night for the North Island as a whole but it's been especially tough for fire and emergency," said Kerry Gregory, chief executive of the fire service.

The freak weather grounded flights on Monday, but Air New Zealand have said they expect some services to resume on Tuesday afternoon.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Fire Christchurch Auckland 2019 2020 Event All Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, ..

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, policymakers, business communi ..

5 hours ago
 World Radio Day celebrates a â€˜unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a â€˜unique instrument of peaceâ€™

6 hours ago
 EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capit ..

EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capital initiative and create 8,000 ..

6 hours ago
 To address challenges, manage crises, and diversif ..

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs t ..

6 hours ago
 UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.