Storm delays start of final session in Brisbane Test

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A thunderstorm during the tea break has delayed the resumption of play on the second day of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Gabba on Saturday.

Heavy rain was still falling when the third session was scheduled to begin, with water pooling at the edge of the covers.

The ground quickly resembled a lake as the rain continued to blanket the Gabba ground.

India went to tea at 62 for two, with Cheteshwar Pujara not out eight and Ajinkya Rahane on two, still 307 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 369.

Any extended delay will aid India, who only need to draw the match to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the series tied at 1-1 heading into the fourth and final Test.