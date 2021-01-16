UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Storm Delays Start Of Final Session In Brisbane Test

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

Storm delays start of final session in Brisbane Test

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A thunderstorm during the tea break has delayed the resumption of play on the second day of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Gabba on Saturday.

Heavy rain was still falling when the third session was scheduled to begin, with water pooling at the edge of the covers.

The ground quickly resembled a lake as the rain continued to blanket the Gabba ground.

India went to tea at 62 for two, with Cheteshwar Pujara not out eight and Ajinkya Rahane on two, still 307 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 369.

Any extended delay will aid India, who only need to draw the match to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the series tied at 1-1 heading into the fourth and final Test.

Related Topics

India Australia Water

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific releases travel advisory on extension ..

22 minutes ago

Jamshed Dasti acquitted in rifle case

19 minutes ago

England's Root hits double century against Sri Lan ..

19 minutes ago

US National Guard in high demand amid civil unrest ..

19 minutes ago

Special coverage of Biden's presidential inaugurat ..

19 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 January 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.