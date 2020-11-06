Storm Eta kills over 50 in Guatemala: president

(@FahadShabbir)

Guatemala City, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 50 people in Guatemala were killed in landslides unleashed by storm Eta, the nation's president said Thursday, after it inflicted devastation in parts of neighboring Central American countries.

"In the morning we had four dead, now the figure is over 50 dead," President Alejandro Giammattei said at an impromptu press conference.