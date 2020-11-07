Storm Eta leaves 150 dead or missing in Guatemala: president

Guatemala City, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :About 150 people have either died or remain unaccounted for in Guatemala due to mudslides caused by powerful storm Eta, which buried an entire village, President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday.

Eta has torn through Central America, leaving death and destruction in its wake since it made landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday as a category 4 hurricane, although it has since been downgraded.