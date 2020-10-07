Storm sweep Aces to capture fourth WNBA championship

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Seattle Storm used a balanced attack to capture their fourth WNBA championship in franchise history on Tuesday with a 92-59 rout of the top seeded Las Vegas Aces.

Breanna Stewart scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures as the Storm swept the best-of-five finals in three straight.

The Storm are now tied with the Minnesota Lynx and the Houston Comets, for the most titles (four) in league history. The Storm also won in 2004, 2010, and 2018.

Stewart was named MVP of the finals after averaging 28.3 points in the series which was held at the IMG academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Jewell Loyd scored 19 points and had nine rebounds while Jordin Canada tallied 15 points for the Storm, who have won a record 11 games in a row in the WNBA finals, dating to the team's first championship in 2004.

Seattle is also the sixth team in league history to go undefeated in a single postseason (6-0), joining the 2013 Lynx (7-0), 2010 Storm (7-0), 2002 Sparks (6-0), 2000 Comets (6-0) and 1997 Comets (2-0).

Sue Bird, who will turn 40 next week, finished with five points and seven assists. She has been a part of all of the titles.

"I do what I have to do to be able to play at a high level," said Bird.

Seattle put the game away in the third quarter, scoring 12 of the first 14 points in the period.

A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 18 points, including 14 in the first quarter.