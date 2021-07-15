UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Storms Leave At Least Nine Dead, Dozens Missing In Germany

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Storms leave at least nine dead, dozens missing in Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Heavy rains and floods lashing western Germany have killed at least nine people and left around 50 missing, as rising waters led several houses to collapse, police said Thursday.

Four of the people reported dead were in the municipality of Schuld where several houses were swept away by floods, a police spokesman in the city of Koblenz told AFP.

Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia states were the worst hit by the storms which have caused rivers to burst their banks and threatened to bring down further homes.

Emergency workers struggled to evacuate people in endangered buildings and two firemen were killed in the line of duty in the towns of Altena and Wedohl.

Two men died in flooded cellars in nearby Solingen and Unna while a further death was reported in Rheinbach.

Police set up a crisis hotline for people to report missing loved ones and residents were asked to send in videos and photos that could help them in the search.

Rescue workers deployed in helicopters to pluck desperate people off streets and rooftops.

Regional official Juergen Pfoehleer called on people to stay home "and, if possible, go to higher floors" of their homes.

"The situation is very serious," he said.

Related Topics

Dead Police Threatened Died Germany Koblenz Rains

Recent Stories

OFID extends US$75m loan to Bangladesh to improve ..

5 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Azha will be in ‘limited, closed environm ..

12 minutes ago

No toll, free parking in Abu Dhabi during Eid holi ..

20 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.29 a barrel W ..

21 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances hit all- ..

51 minutes ago

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.