Storms Leave Four Dead, Others Missing In Western Germany

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Storms leave four dead, others missing in western Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Heavy rains and floods lashing western Germany have killed four people and left around 50 missing, police said Thursday.

"A lot of the people" reported missing were on the roofs of houses that were swept away by floods in the municipality of Schuld, a police spokesman in the city of Koblenz said.

Schuld is in a region of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia worst hit by the storms which have caused rivers to burst their banks.

