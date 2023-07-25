Open Menu

Storms To Overtake Intense Heatwave In Northern Italy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Storms to overtake intense heatwave in northern Italy

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) --:The intense heatwave that has been gripping Italy began to break up in the northern part of the country on Monday. However, it has been replaced by thunderstorms and hail, complete with flood warnings, according to weather monitoring services.

According to IlMeteo.it, the weather will remain hot and dry in central and southern parts of the country, which have set new records for high temperatures in recent weeks.

However, the intensity of the heatwave will diminish slightly this week.

By Wednesday, only two of Italy's 27 major cities will be under a "red alert," down from 16 on Monday, and more than 20 last week.

A "red alert" means that the heat can represent a health risk, even for young people with no health issues.

Starting Thursday, the weather will cool off even in the central and southern parts of the country, although it will not be accompanied by the rainstorms set to batter the north.

Related Topics

Weather Flood Young Alert Hail Italy From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

2 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

2 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

2 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

2 hours ago
Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

6 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

14 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

14 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous