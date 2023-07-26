Open Menu

Storms To Overtake Intense Heatwave In Northern Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The intense heatwave that has been gripping Italy began to break up in the northern part of the country. However, it has been replaced by thunderstorms and hail, complete with flood warnings, according to weather monitoring services.

According to IlMeteo.it, the weather will remain hot and dry in central and southern parts of the country, which have set new records for high temperatures in recent weeks.

However, the intensity of the heatwave will diminish slightly this week. By Wednesday, only two of Italy's 27 major cities will be under a "red alert," down from 16 on Monday, and more than 20 last week.

A "red alert" means that the heat can represent a health risk, even for young people with no health issues.

Starting Thursday, the weather will cool off even in the central and southern parts of the country, although it will not be accompanied by the rainstorms set to batter the north.

IlMeteo.it reported thunderstorm warnings for Monday and Tuesday in seven Italian regions: Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Trentino-Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Valle d'Aosta, and Liguria.

