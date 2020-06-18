Stradivarius has Dettori rocking, Crowley eyes record

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Frankie Dettori says he is looking forward to the day when he is in his rocking chair recalling Stradivarius's stunning third successive Ascot Gold Cup victory, becoming only the third horse to achieve that feat.

The 10-length romp in Royal Ascot's most historic race on Thursday made a nonsense of Dettori and trainer John Gosden's concerns over the soft ground.

Indeed, 69-year-old Gosden greatest worry in the end was the manner in which Stradivarius took to him and his aftershave when he was saddling him before the race.

The irrepressible Dettori ignored the lack of atmosphere, with the meeting behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, by performing his trademark flying dismount.

Jim Crowley at 34 may be 15 years younger than Dettori but his knees might be buckling if he also did flying dismounts, after a double took him to six wins for the week.

The 2016 champion jockey has Ryan Moore's modern day Royal Ascot record of nine wins in his sights with two more days to go.

The manner in which Stradivarius destroyed the field has opened up the possibility of a clash with the other stable superstar Enable in October's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. albeit admittedly over a far shorter distance.

"One day when I am sitting in my rocking chair, to say I rode the horse who won three Gold Cups in a row -- that's a big number," said Dettori.

"I am very proud of it."Gosden said whether he returned next year to try and emulate Yeats's record of four Gold Cups in a row was not up to him.