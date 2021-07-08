UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stranded Ugandans In Locked Down Cities 'starving'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Stranded Ugandans in locked down cities 'starving'

KAMPALA, Uganda,8 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :– Members of parliament from rural Constituencies in Uganda said on Thursday that many urban dwellers are stranded and starving due to a COVID-19 lockdown, urging the government to ensure that the vulnerable are looked after.

During a news conference, the lawmakers requested the authorities to take the starving urban dwellers to their villages of origin where "there is a lot of food." "The government should provide free transport to those suffering in the city. There is a lot of food in villages," said Juliet Agasha, a woman MP from district Mitooma.

Thousands of Ugandans are facing food shortage in cities and towns due to restrictions announced by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on June 6. He banned movement from one district to another, as well as movement to city and town centers, leaving all those in suburbs stranded.

Nearly 90% of the city and town dwellers in Uganda live in suburbs and slums.

Uganda has 140 districts, 10 cities, and 40 towns with most of the people in urban areas having migrated from villages.

According to Thomas Kapo Kigozi, a local leader in Kampala, at least five people have died from hunger in the capital. "Many of us are either starving or on the verge of starvation. Police have blocked all roads to the city center. We are asking the government to provide us free transport to take us to our villages," he said.

Winnie Namuli, a mother of four, told Anadolu Agency: "In our village, there is a lot of food. But I am here starving with my children. I cannot go there because of the lockdown."

Related Topics

Shortage Police Parliament Died Kampala Uganda June Women All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,539 new COVID-19 cases, 1,525 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Sadaf Kanwal shares things that irritates her husb ..

36 minutes ago

Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip ..

49 minutes ago

New COVID-19 precautionary measures issued for UAE ..

51 minutes ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs cooperation agreem ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC and three Japanese companies to explore hydr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.