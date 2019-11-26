UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stray Dog Saves Abandoned Kittens From Cold Canada Winter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:50 AM

Stray dog saves abandoned kittens from cold Canada winter

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Good with cats: a stray dog found on the side of a road on a cold Canadian night keeping a litter of kittens warm needs a home.

The two-year-old female mongrel, named Serenity by animal rescue officials, was discovered in a ditch on the side of a rural road near Chatham, Ontario a week ago.

It was -3 degrees Celsius (26.6 Farenheit) and dark outside, and the dog was covered in a dusting of snow.

When the passerby stopped to help the dog, she was surprised to find five tiny black kittens "snuggling with her," Myriam Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the Pet and Wildlife Rescue, told AFP.

The unlikely companions were brought to the agency for care -- and their heartfelt story of survival and cross-species nurturing has been widely shared on social media.

More than 30 people from across the continent have asked about adopting them.

"The kittens wouldn't have survived the cold Canadian winter without this dog's help," Armstrong said.

It's not clear how or what brought the dog and the now five-week old kittens together.

But Armstrong said their bond continued at the shelter, describing how Serenity doted on the kittens.

Many people have proposed finding them a home for the animals together, if possible.

Armstrong said they will be ready to be adopted several weeks apart, however.

Serenity will be ready next week after being spayed, but the kittens need another few weeks to fatten up and finish treatments for fleas and parasites.

An Instagram post purportedly written by Serenity says she is young and energetic, needs some house training, but is "obviously great with cats and would have no problem going to a home that has cats in it."

Related Topics

Snow Social Media Road Young Ontario Post From Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

8 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

8 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

8 hours ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

8 hours ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

9 hours ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.