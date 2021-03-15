UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Streamers And 'Nomadland' To Vie For Coveted Oscar Nominations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:50 AM

Streamers and 'Nomadland' to vie for coveted Oscar nominations

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Streaming films like "Mank" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" will battle with frontrunner "Nomadland" for this Monday's coveted Oscar nominations, setting up the grand finale to an awards season transformed by the pandemic.

With most US movie theaters closed all year due to Covid, the academy Awards have been delayed to their latest-ever date -- April 25 -- while several big-screen studio blockbusters skipped their 2020 releases entirely, leaving an eclectic field of hopefuls.

Netflix looks set to benefit most. No streaming film has ever won the Academy's most prestigious prize -- best picture -- but Aaron Sorkin's anti-Vietnam War protest drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7" is seen as Netflix's strongest hand.

"Mank" -- David Fincher's reimagining of Hollywood's Golden Age -- and 1920s blues drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" are likely to score across major and technical categories for the streaming giant.

Amazon Prime meanwhile has diverse candidates from civil rights play adaptation "One Night in Miami" and "Sound of Metal," about a rock drummer who loses his hearing, to comedy sequel "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Appropriately, with Hollywood's private screening rooms and glitzy film campaign events shuttered, even Oscar voters have been forced to watch nearly all the 366 contenders via the Academy's own online streaming platform.

"We are almost used to streaming now," said one member of the Academy, which has traditionally championed the big-screen experience.

"It's quite incredible what can happen within a year. None of us have really been in a movie theater." Still, the streaming frontrunners will have to get past "Nomadland," which won top trophies at the prestigious Venice and Toronto festivals, and has swept early award season prizes at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

The intimate US road movie comes from Searchlight -- the arthouse distributor now owned by Disney which has steered the likes of "The Shape of Water" and "Birdman" to recent Oscars glory -- and its campaign has featured a number of drive-in screenings.

"I would say 'Nomadland' right now seems to be the de facto front runner," said the Academy member, who also predicted a good year for "uplifting" features such as Pixar's "Soul" and "Borat" thanks to 2020's gloom.

"I heard other Academy members that felt some of the films were too bleak... they were looking more for escapism," added the voter, who asked not to be named.

Nominations voting closed Wednesday, and the final hopefuls will be unveiled early Monday by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, in a live-streamed announcement.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony itself will be broadcast live and "in-person" from multiple locations, including the Oscars' usual Dolby Theatre base in Hollywood.

Precise details will depend on local Covid restrictions. But expectations that Los Angeles can start reopening movie theaters at limited capacity as soon as next week have boosted organizers.

"Contagion" director Steven Soderbergh will produce this year's pandemic-struck Oscars, which have a 50-year high number of potential contenders after eligibility criteria was relaxed to admit more streaming titles, and movies released in early 2021.

The large field means few awards watchers have placed any confident bets on the leading acting contenders, with Variety film awards editor Clayton Davis noting that there are many "areas of fluidity." "Borat" co-star Maria Bakalova has become "a darling of this year's quarantine campaign trail," he wrote, while Frances McDormand ("Nomadland") and Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey") are likely picks too, alongside Carey Mulligan for "Promising Young Woman." On the best actor side, former winner Anthony Hopkins will be hard to beat for "The Father," but Chadwick Boseman's posthumous turn as a troubled trumpeter in "Ma Rainey" looks nailed on for a nomination -- and possibly more.

"I think it would be a fitting tribute to him, to his career also," said the Academy voter. "Maybe we will reward him, his family, his wife, to give him that honor.""We're all emotional human beings -- whatever moves us and touches us."

Related Topics

Hearing Protest Film And Movies Water Road Wife Young Toronto Los Angeles Venice David Miami Chicago Priyanka Chopra Carey Mulligan April Women 2020 Gold Oscar Family All From Best Top Netflix

Recent Stories

AED3.9 bn in industrial sector credit facilities f ..

7 hours ago

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirat ..

9 hours ago

UAE-GCC states trade exchange at AED229 bn in 2019

10 hours ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

11 hours ago

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

12 hours ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.