UrduPoint.com

Streaming Giant Shines New Light On Thai Boys Cave Rescue

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Streaming giant shines new light on Thai boys cave rescue

Bangkok, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :It is the rescue retold around the world: 12 boys, their coach, and impossible odds.

Now, a new series debuting Thursday promises an intimate Thai perspective on the extraordinary effort to save 13 lives from a flooded cave back in 2018.

The world was captivated by the young "Wild Boars" football team trapped inside a cave complex in northern Thailand, as an international diving team scrabbled to extract them.

Netflix's six-episode drama "Thai Cave Rescue" is the latest screen interpretation of the event, and comes only a month after Amazon released its feature-length film "Thirteen Lives".

Amazon's production, directed by Oscar winner Ron Howard, focuses on the life or death efforts by the divers -- played by Hollywood stars Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen -- to reach and rescue the boys.

The latest retelling seeks to take a closer look at the young players and their families.

"I think the series covers some parts that haven't been portrayed enough, such as the world of the kids and their coach before it happened," said director Nattawut Poonpiriya.

The 41-year-old, perhaps best known for the award-winning Thai heist thriller "Bad Genius", said one of the biggest challenges was covering all sides of the complex rescue.

The length of the series -- with each episode clocking in at around 50 minutes -- gave him the freedom to tell that story.

"It allowed us to show the details, and really emphasise the characters and situations they were in," he said.

He highlighted the pressure of accurately depicting former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Gunan, who died during the operation and was subsequently treated as a national hero, with a statue erected outside the cave.

While previous productions have brought the subterranean complex to life through recreations, "Thai Cave Rescue" actors filmed outside and around the actual cave itself.

"It's very intense in there," said actor Urassaya Sperbund, better known to Thai audiences by her nickname Yaya.

She plays a fictionalised hydrologist battling to keep the cave's water levels under control.

"It was freezing cold, and you could hardly talk through the rain because it was so hard," the 29-year-old said.

Beyond the cave, hundreds mobilised to explore any other chance to get the boys out -- from climbers searching for different access points, to teams diverting the mountain's waters.

"We dig really deep into every section of the rescue team," said Sperbund.

"So you will get to see how difficult it was to complete the mission, how many times we failed, and how that affected the families of the boys," she said.

Her role highlights efforts to divert water, showing how rice farmers' fields were deliberately flooded as a result.

"That was a very touching scene and it's important to know that the local people also contributed a lot," she said.

For actor Thaneth Warakulnukroh, who plays local governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, one of the most important things about the rescue was the sense of unity around the aim of saving the "Wild Boars" and their coach.

"No matter how time flies, I hope this series will remind people about that, because sometimes we forget it," he said.

Related Topics

Football World Thailand Film And Movies Governor Water Died Young Colin Farrell 2018 Oscar Event All From Best Coach Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

2 hours ago
 AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

11 hours ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

11 hours ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

11 hours ago
 Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russi ..

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.