Broxbourne, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :A world away from Hollywood, a quaint English county is turning into the epicentre of Britain's streaming-fuelled film and tv production boom, with plans to build a studio on a crop field.

Plans for the vast Sunset Studios facility near Broxbourne in Hertfordshire are another sign of the production industry booming both in this stretch of southeast England and nationwide.

Rapid growth among content players like Netflix, alongside surging demand for filming space due to pandemic-related delays, has seen British film sets, crews and locations swamped this summer -- with Hertfordshire increasingly a hub, industry figures say.

This quintessentially English county of suburban towns, villages and countryside lies just northwest of London.

"This location in the UK was really our first choice for something of this magnitude," Victor Coleman, head of Hudson Pacific Properties, told AFP of its venture with private equity partner Blackstone on the 37-hectare (91-acre) site.

"We think this area will be the production facility area that people are going to want to gravitate to," he added, noting Hertfordshire's impressive film and TV heritage and industry infrastructure, alongside Britain's billing as one of the top global production markets.

Hudson Pacific, the Los Angeles-based studio owner behind hits such as Oscar-winning "La La Land", says record demand for UK stage production space and the "voracious appetite for content" globally are spurring the £700-million ($956-million, 818-million-euro) investment.

The new campus, which would take two-and-a-half years to build once planning permission is granted, could hold as many as 25 stages to accommodate all types of filming, but will cater particularly to the likes of Amazon and Apple.

Coleman said that for studio operators, series made for TV and stream giants were now more important than movie productions.

To be built beside Britain's busiest motorway 17 miles (27 kilometres) north of central London, the site -- the size of 51 Wembley Stadium football pitches -- offers "the scale, the connectivity and the skills base" needed, he said.

The project is expected to create over 4,500 permanent jobs and contribute £300 million annually to Hertfordshire's economy.

The county, home to around 1.2 million people, already has a decades-spanning legacy of welcoming Hollywood productions dating back to the original "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" trilogies, which were filmed at Elstree Studios.

It also hosts several major studios -- including Warner Bros' Leavesden site, where the "Harry Potter" franchise and numerous other blockbusters were made -- and is increasingly used for location filming.