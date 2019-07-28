Streb seizes halfway lead at storm-struck PGA Reno event

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :American Robert Streb, seeking a second career US PGA title, fired seven birdies to grab a three-point lead after Saturday's conclusion of the second round of the storm-hit Barracuda Championship.

Storms struck Thursday and Friday at Montreaux Golf and Country Club, allowing only 56 players to complete 36 holes on schedule at Reno, Nevada, in the only tour event to use the modified Stableford scoring system.

Under the unique format, eight points are awarded for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par while a point is deducted for bogey and three deducted for double bogey or worse.

Streb followed a 13-point opening round with 12 in round two, starting hot by holing out from 27 feet after missing the green at the par-3 third hole.

He birdied six and nine as well but missed the green with his approach at the par-5 eighth at took bogey.

Streb, whose lone PGA victory came at the 2014 McGladrey Classic, ran off three birdies in a row on the back side to seize the lead, a run ending with a 13-footer at the par-4 14th, then added a 17-foot birdie at the par-3 16th before a closing bogey trimmed his margin to second-place compatriot George McNeil on 22 points.

American Tom Hoge, the overnight clubhouse leader on 21 points, was matched for third by Canada's Roger Sloan.

Sweden's David Lingmerth, the first-round leader on 18, shared fifth on 20 points with Americans John Chin, Beau Hossler and Collin Morikawa.

Most of golf's top men's players are competing at this week's WGC tournament in Memphis, Tennessee.