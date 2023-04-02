Stretched 13th hole boosts Masters to record length

Augusta, United States, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A lengthened par-5 13th hole at Augusta National will offer a new challenge for golf's greatest players when the 87th Masters tees off Thursday.

But the latest change to the famed course under the Georgia pines, which will play to a record length of 7,545 yards, has some concerned that dramatic back-nine eagles that brought Sunday thrills in prior Masters will vanish.

"It will take a little bit of the excitement out of that 13," 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed said. "There's going to be a lot more laying up adding that extra length." Augusta National lengthened the par-5 15th last year and there were no eagles there for the first time since 1966.

The 13th, the closer in the iconic three-hole stretch known as "Amen Corner," will play at 545 yards, up from 510, after the tee box was moved back because the hole had become among the course's easiest as technology boosted drive distances.

Those bold enough to challenge Rae's Creek on their second shots could be rewarded with an eagle putt, but it will now take long irons and fairway woods, not shorter irons, adding to the risk.

"You don't really have to do anything with the tee shot anymore, just hit it sort of straight up the chute," four-time major winner Rory McIlroy said. "The second shot, much more difficult.

"I used to hit 8-iron from a flat lie into 13 and now I hit a 5-iron from the ball way above my feet. Just makes you think a little bit more about the second shot, which I think is good." Defending champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler will quit trying to angle a 3-wood left off the 13th tee to set up a chance to reach the green in two.

"Definitely harder," Scheffler said.

"I used to hit 3-wood there because I can sling hook a 3-wood. It's not really a shot I'll try just because it's not worth the risk for me.

"Now I'll just hit driver kind of out towards the corner and try and use more of the contouring to get the ball that way." Pushing the tee box more distant from spectators will make a relaxing spot even quieter, Scheffler said.

"It's pretty rare, especially when you get into the heat of the battle on Saturdays and Sundays, you actually get those more peaceful moments where there's nobody really around," he said.

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson says 13 will see much more caution.

"The average score is going to be the same, but I think there's going to be a lot more laying up just because the creek there is into play. You think about it more," Watson said.

"It's going to be more laying up just because it's going to be questionable. A lot more pars, I believe." - 'A ton of danger' - Even with that, Augusta National will produce plenty of back-nine drama, Reed expects.

"If it's a 4-iron or less, I'll send (a shot at the green), but after that it's a layup," Reed said. "And then 15 being 550 (yards), if it's into the wind, guys aren't going to hit 3-woods into that green because it's hard to hold that thing.

"Unless you get the right wind conditions, you could just start seeing layups on both of those par-5s.

"You still have a ton of danger on that back nine. On a Sunday, now you add nerves into it. Greens have gotten more crusty, it gets faster, firmer on that late Sunday. A lot can happen.

"What it has done is just put more premium on course management, shot making, and wedge play. Everything gets a little bit more complicated."