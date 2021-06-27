UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stricter Screening Considered For Tokyo Olympics Arrivals

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Stricter screening considered for Tokyo Olympics arrivals

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Olympic teams should be immediately isolated if they arrive in Japan with a person infected with coronavirus, a Games official said Sunday, after members of Uganda's squad tested positive.

Hidemasa Nakamura, a senior Tokyo 2020 Games official, said that it is "highly probable that people will come into close contact with an infected person if they travel on the same plane." "We'll immediately prepare a system to isolate and test them even before making a determination (whether they had close contact with an infected person)," he said in a programme discussing coronavirus measures by public broadcaster NHK.

His comments come after two of the nine-member Ugandan Olympic delegation tested positive for the virus following their arrival this month.

Even after one person was confirmed infected during screening at Tokyo's Narita airport on June 19, the rest of the team traveled on a chartered bus to Izumisano in Osaka prefecture.

Local health authorities later determined that the entire team -- as well as eight other people, including host-city officials and bus drivers -- had been in close contact with the two infected individuals, Kyodo news reported.

Public opinion has been firmly opposed to holding the Games this year over pandemic fears, though recent polls suggest opposition may be softening.

No overseas fans will be allowed and domestic spectators will be capped at 10,000 per event.

Japan has seen a comparatively small virus outbreak, with around 14,600 deaths, despite avoiding harsh lockdowns.

An initially slow vaccine drive has picked up, with nearly nine percent of the population inoculated.

kh/rbu

Related Topics

Osaka Tokyo Same Japan Uganda May June Sunday 2020 Olympics Event Airport Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC’s subsidiary Alpha Dhabi Holding completes l ..

4 minutes ago

Winners for HIPA&#039;s ‘Day Light’ Instagram ..

49 minutes ago

Khalifa University organises virtual 2021 UAE Grad ..

1 hour ago

SINOSURE becomes first Chinese insurer to open reg ..

1 hour ago

India exports locally-produced dragon fruit to Dub ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Securit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.