UrduPoint.com

Strike Kills Girl, Injures 22 In Dnipro: Ukraine Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Strike kills girl, injures 22 in Dnipro: Ukraine officials

Kyiv, Ukraine, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :An airstrike hit a residential district in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing a two-year-old girl and injuring 22 others, officials said Sunday.

The attack, which President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed on Russia, partially destroyed a pair of two-storey buildings as well as 10 private homes, a shop and a gas pipeline, according to the region's governor.

Russian airstrikes over Ukraine have ratcheted up in recent weeks, as have incursions in the opposite direction.

Kyiv has for months said it is preparing a major counteroffensive against Moscow's occupation forces, hoping to reclaim territory lost since Russia invaded in February 2022.

After Saturday's strike, a girl's body was pulled from the wreckage.

"At night, a girl's body was retrieved from under the rubble of a house in the Pidhorodnenska community," Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, posted on Telegram early Sunday.

"She just turned two." "22 people were injured, 5 of them were children," he added, having said earlier that three boys were in serious condition at hospital.

Zelensky blamed Russia for the strike, saying more people were trapped beneath the wreckage.

"The Russians attacked the city," Zelensky posted on Facebook on Saturday.

"Once again, Russia proves it is a terrorist state. The Russians will bear responsibility for everything committed against our state and people." Video posted by Zelensky showed rescue workers searching the destroyed building, to the sound of industrial drills.

In Kyiv, the head of the local military administration said the capital's air defences repelled several missiles and drones.

"According to preliminary information, not a single aerial target reached the capital," Serhiy Popko wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

"The air defence forces destroyed everything heading towards the city at long distance. For the second night in a row, the residents of Kyiv did not hear the sounds of explosions overhead." On Saturday, Ukrainian shelling killed two people in Russia's Belgorod, a border region that has been hit by repeated attacks this week, the local governor said.

Belgorod villages have been targeted by unprecedented shelling, and the latest deaths bring the overall toll there to seven this week.

bur-leg/js

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Belgorod Dnipropetrovsk February Border Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

11 hours ago
 Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to re ..

Swiatek thrashes Wang 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes to reach French Open last 16

12 hours ago
 PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

PSG say Lionel Messi is leaving club

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.