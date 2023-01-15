Strike on east Ukraine tower block kills at least 5: officials

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A strike on a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro Saturday killed at least five people and wounded 39, officials said, as the president blasted Russian "terror".

"There are already five dead," Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on messaging app Telegram, where he posted a photo of an apartment block reduced to ruins.

"Russian missile that hit Dnipro today wounded seven children. The youngest is three years old," he said, adding a nine-year-old had been seriously wounded.

Reznichenko added there were 39 people injured.

The strike hit the entrance of a nine-storey building, turning several floors into smouldering rubble.

"Eternal memory to all whose lives were taken by Russian terror! The world must stop this evil," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media.

"Debris clearance in Dnipro continues... we are fighting for every person, every life," Zelensky added.

Ukrainians were celebrating the Old New Year on Saturday, a popular holiday on the eve of which kids traditionally are given sweets.

"Festive Saturday -- and the continuation of (Russian) terror. While Ukrainian children are enjoying the sweets received yesterday -- Russia attacks residential buildings," Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska said.