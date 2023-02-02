UrduPoint.com

Strike On Residential Building Leaves 2 Dead In Ukraine's Kramatorsk

February 02, 2023

Strike on residential building leaves 2 dead in Ukraine's Kramatorsk

Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday that at least two people were killed when a Russian rocket struck a residential building in the centre of the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

AFP saw two bodies at the scene as rescue workers cleared the rubble.

"Two hours ago, the Russian occupiers hit a residential building in the centre of the city with a rocket," regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"At least two dead and seven wounded -- these are the consequences of the shelling of Kramatorsk," he added, warning that more people could be found under the rubble.

"Rescuers, law enforcement officers and communal services are working at the scene," he said.

Kramatorsk is in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Kremlin-backed separatists have controlled parts of the industrial region, including its largest city, since 2014.

Moscow now seeks to capture the entire region after declaring it part of Russia last year.

