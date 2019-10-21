UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Striker Kerr Opts Out Of Another Australian Season

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 09:30 AM

Striker Kerr opts out of another Australian season

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Star striker Sam Kerr has opted against another season in Australia, football authorities said Monday, instead looking to make her mark in Europe.

The Australian captain has been a mainstay at Perth Glory since 2014, while also playing for Chicago Red stars in the United States, where she has been a prolific goalscorer.

But a lucrative contract is beckoning in Europe, with the Times of London reporting that Chelsea are keen to secure her services, along with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais.

"We haven't been able to retain Sam Kerr," Football Federation Australia's head of leagues Greg O'Rourke told broadcaster ABC ahead of the W-League season kicking off next month.

"Wherever Sam lands, she will do really well." Kerr, who has twice been shortlisted for FIFA Player of the Year and is one of the sport's biggest Names, made her debut for the W-League's Glory at 15 and spent four years at the club before moving to Sydney FC.

She returned in 2014 for a second stint.

Known for her pace, agility and heading ability, as well as her trademark backflip goal celebrations, she has also played in the United States since 2013, first at Western New York Flash, then Sky Blue FC in New Jersey and now Chicago.

Related Topics

Football Australia Europe FIFA Perth Sydney London Chicago New York United States PSG Chelsea Olympique Lyonnais Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in China Education Expo-Beijing 2 ..

11 hours ago

WASS 2019 to discuss impact of increasing flight d ..

11 hours ago

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

13 hours ago

UAE participates in government forum to combat hum ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.