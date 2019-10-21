Striker Kerr opts out of another Australian season

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Star striker Sam Kerr has opted against another season in Australia, football authorities said Monday, instead looking to make her mark in Europe.

The Australian captain has been a mainstay at Perth Glory since 2014, while also playing for Chicago Red stars in the United States, where she has been a prolific goalscorer.

But a lucrative contract is beckoning in Europe, with the Times of London reporting that Chelsea are keen to secure her services, along with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais.

"We haven't been able to retain Sam Kerr," Football Federation Australia's head of leagues Greg O'Rourke told broadcaster ABC ahead of the W-League season kicking off next month.

"Wherever Sam lands, she will do really well." Kerr, who has twice been shortlisted for FIFA Player of the Year and is one of the sport's biggest Names, made her debut for the W-League's Glory at 15 and spent four years at the club before moving to Sydney FC.

She returned in 2014 for a second stint.

Known for her pace, agility and heading ability, as well as her trademark backflip goal celebrations, she has also played in the United States since 2013, first at Western New York Flash, then Sky Blue FC in New Jersey and now Chicago.