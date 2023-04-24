Strikes in Germany disrupt trains and flights

BERLIN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The national rail operator Deutsche Bahn canceled all long-distance connections until 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) and also warned passengers of widespread disruptions in regional and local transport throughout the day.

The EVG union's board member Cosima Ingenschay said thousands of employees attended the strike action on Friday.

"There is a huge anger and disappointment, as we've still not received a negotiable offer from the employers," she said in a statement.

The union has warned of new strike actions if no negotiable proposal is put on the table next week by the employers.

Hundreds of flights were canceled in five airports, including Hamburg, Cologne-Bonn, and Dusseldorf, as security staff stopped work amid an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

Authorities advised passengers to check the current status of their flight with their airline or tour operator before traveling to the airport.

Germany has seen a wave of strikes in recent months as employees demand higher wages to offset the cost-of-living crisis.

The EVG union, which has around 230,000 members, is currently in wage negotiations with Deutsche Bahn, and some 50 other railway companies.

The union is demanding a 12% and no less than €650 ($713) wage increase per month.

The ver.di trade union, which represents thousands of workers in the aviation security sector, is demanding an increase in overtime pay, and surcharges for work on weekends, and public holidays.