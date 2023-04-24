UrduPoint.com

Strikes In Germany Disrupt Trains And Flights

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Strikes in Germany disrupt trains and flights

BERLIN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The national rail operator Deutsche Bahn canceled all long-distance connections until 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) and also warned passengers of widespread disruptions in regional and local transport throughout the day.

The EVG union's board member Cosima Ingenschay said thousands of employees attended the strike action on Friday.

"There is a huge anger and disappointment, as we've still not received a negotiable offer from the employers," she said in a statement.

The union has warned of new strike actions if no negotiable proposal is put on the table next week by the employers.

Hundreds of flights were canceled in five airports, including Hamburg, Cologne-Bonn, and Dusseldorf, as security staff stopped work amid an ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

Authorities advised passengers to check the current status of their flight with their airline or tour operator before traveling to the airport.

Germany has seen a wave of strikes in recent months as employees demand higher wages to offset the cost-of-living crisis.

The EVG union, which has around 230,000 members, is currently in wage negotiations with Deutsche Bahn, and some 50 other railway companies.

The union is demanding a 12% and no less than €650 ($713) wage increase per month.

The ver.di trade union, which represents thousands of workers in the aviation security sector, is demanding an increase in overtime pay, and surcharges for work on weekends, and public holidays.

Related Topics

Holidays Hamburg All From Airport P

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on h ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on his inauguration as President o ..

12 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses ..

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses on technology with 54.7% more ..

27 minutes ago
 Barakah Nuclear Energy Plantâ€™s Unit 2 back onlin ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plantâ€™s Unit 2 back online to provide continuous clean ..

1 hour ago
 Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French J ..

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French Judicial School Delegation

2 hours ago
 Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate ..

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 2 ..

Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 24/7, 365 days a year

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.