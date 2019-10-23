UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Striking Bangladeshi Cricketers Want Slice Of Revenue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:40 PM

Striking Bangladeshi cricketers want slice of revenue

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The boycotting Bangladeshi players made new demands on Wednesday including a share of the board's revenue as a crisis surrounding cricket in the country deepened.

Supreme Court lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan read out a list of 13 demands on behalf of the Bangladeshi cricketers at a news conference, which also included a "feasible" wage for female players.

"Arrangements will have to be made where professional cricketers are given a fair share of the revenue generated by BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board), which, after all, is made possible through the toil and performance of professional cricketers," said Rahman, citing the example of Australia.

Bangladesh national and first-class players on Monday announced a strike calling for better pay and benefits, casting doubt on the country's tour of India due to start in early November.

National Test and Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan, also one of the world's finest all-rounders, led the revolt, with all the star players joining the unprecedented protests.

The strike follows increasing criticism from the players that the BCB, the nation's richest sports body, is not sharing its wealth.

Their demands include a 50 percent pay hike for first-class players, the expansion of national pay contracts, increased match fees in domestic four-day and 50-over games, and better benefits for grounds staff.

But in his first reaction after the strike, the BCB's president Nazmul Hassan called it a "conspiracy" unrelated to pay.

Shakib and other senior players were present at Wednesday's press conference saying they are ready for talks as demanded by the BCB.

"They (the BCB) have called us there and we will definitely go. We are hoping that after our meeting, all the things will be solved," said Shakib.

The strike comes just weeks before Bangladesh are due to play three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests in India next month.

BCB president Hassan said on Tuesday the tour will go ahead despite the players' strike.

"If the players don't want to play they won't... The camp (for the tour) will start after two days, if they want to come they will come, if they want to go they will go," he said.

The Federation of International Cricketers' Associations praised the players "for taking a stand together in order to secure fair conditions," the body's executive chairman Tony Irish said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"This has happened despite the challenging environment for players to collectivise in Bangladesh and it is a clear indication of the need for change in the way players are treated in what we regard as an important cricket country."

Related Topics

India Cricket World Australia Sports Bangladesh Ireland Shakib Al Hasan Mustafizur Rahman November All From Share Court

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

21 minutes ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

21 minutes ago

Maulana wants to divert media attention from Kashm ..

25 minutes ago

Russia to Further Assist African Countries in Solv ..

25 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges UNSC to fulfill its commitmen ..

25 minutes ago

Russia to Support Sudan in Normalizing Domestic Po ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.