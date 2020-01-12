UrduPoint.com
Striking French Union 'more Determined Than Ever' To Stop Pensions Reform

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Striking French union 'more determined than ever' to stop pensions reform

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The French union leading an historic transport strike is "more determined than ever" to stop pension reform despite a new government overture, it said Saturday.

The CGT union added in a statement that "the government just confirmed to the unions that it would maintain the proposed law in its current form.

"It called the government's proposal to withdraw a core measure that would have in effect raised the retirement age by two years "a smokescreen to get some unions to sign on" to the overall reform.

