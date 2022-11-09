UrduPoint.com

Striking Kenya Airways Pilots Return To Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Striking Kenya Airways pilots return to work

Nairobi, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Kenya Airways pilots returned to work on Wednesday, after a court ordered them to end their days-long strike which had led to hundreds of flight cancellations and stranded thousands of passengers.

The strike, which began on Saturday, exacerbated the woes facing the troubled national carrier, which has vowed to "do everything possible to return to normalcy in the shortest time".

Hours after a Nairobi court ordered the pilots to return to work, the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) said its members would "resume duty" by 06:00 am (0300 GMT) on Wednesday -- the deadline stipulated by the judge.

"The strike is off, we are back to work," a KALPA spokesperson told AFP Wednesday.

Despite the announcement ending the strike, Kenya Airways' latest online update showed just 19 flights operating on Wednesday, fewer than the 26 scheduled the day before.

KALPA launched the walkout at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in defiance of a court injunction issued last week against the strike, prompting the government to threaten the pilots with disciplinary action.

In a breakthrough for the beleaguered airline, Justice Anna Mwaure on Tuesday ordered KALPA members to resume their duties "unconditionally" by 6:00 am Wednesday.

Kenya Airways, which is part-owned by the government as well as Air France-KLM, is one of the biggest in Africa, connecting multiple countries to Europe and Asia.

But it has been running losses for years, despite the government pumping in millions of Dollars to keep it afloat.

Mwaure also ordered the airline's management to allow the pilots "to perform their duties without harassing them or intimidating them and especially by not taking any disciplinary action against any of them".

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen had urged the pilots and the airline's management to obey the court order.

"In the past three days, this strike has disrupted travel plans for over 12,000 customers... forced the cancellation of over 300 flights, and affected 3,500 other employees who were not part of it," he said.

The protesting pilots, who make up 10 percent of the workforce, are pressing for the reinstatement of contributions to a provident fund and payment of all salaries stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement released Tuesday, the airline's CEO Allan Kilavuka said: "We commit to complying with the court's directions." The airline and the government have accused the union of engaging in "economic sabotage", with Kenya Airways warning that the strike would lead to losses estimated at $2.5 million per day.

The airline was founded in 1977 following the demise of East African Airways, and flies more than four million passengers to 42 destinations annually.

It has been operating in large part thanks to state bailouts following years of losses.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Nairobi Lead Kenya All Government Asia Million Airport Court

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UNRWA to discharge its duties freely

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. ..

T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semi-Final New Zealand Vs. Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birt ..

Nation celebrates Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal's birthday

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.