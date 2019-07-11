Strip club charity event at Trump golf course canceled

(@imziishan)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A strip club said Wednesday that a charity golf tournament that was to be held at one of US President Donald Trump's courses has been canceled.

The event at the Trump National Doral course in Florida was to raise money for a local charity and was offering players the "caddy girl of your choice," according to Shadow Cabaret, the Miami-area club that organized it.

"Due to the climate of everything surrounding our golf tournament, Shadow Cabaret has decided to cancel the event. We want to apologize to anyone that may have been offended by the tournament," it said on its Facebook page.