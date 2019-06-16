Strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes NE of Tonga: US quake monitor

(@FahadShabbir)

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Sunday centered 97 kilometers (60 miles) north-east of Ohonua, on the Pacific island of Tonga, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake hit at 2156 GMT Saturday with an epicenter depth of 10 kilometers, the US global quake monitor said.

No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.