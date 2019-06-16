UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes NE Of Tonga: US Quake Monitor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 08:40 AM

Strong 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes NE of Tonga: US quake monitor

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Sunday centered 97 kilometers (60 miles) north-east of Ohonua, on the Pacific island of Tonga, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake hit at 2156 GMT Saturday with an epicenter depth of 10 kilometers, the US global quake monitor said.

No tsunami warning was issued, and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Tonga Sunday

Recent Stories

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

7 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

8 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

8 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

8 hours ago

Dubai’s economy picks up speed, promises stronge ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.