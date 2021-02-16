UrduPoint.com
Strong 6.2-magnitude Quake Rocks Vanuatu Capital: USGS

Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Strong 6.2-magnitude quake rocks Vanuatu capital: USGS

Port Vila, Vanuatu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A strong earthquake struck Vanuatu's capital Port Vila on Tuesday, with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking and the US Geological Survey measuring a shallow 6.2-magnitude quake just off the coast.

"Wow, haven't felt one like that in years.

My heart's still in my mouth," local journalist Dan McGarry posted on Twitter, "very large lateral movement".

Authorities said the quake occurred 90 kilometres (56 miles) west of the city at a depth of just 10 kilometres (six miles). According to the Pacific warning centre, there was no immediate tsunami threat.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

