Strong 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Off Chile Coast: USGS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake off Chile coast: USGS

Washington, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific off the coast of Chile on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

"There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage," the USGS said of the quake, which it earlier reported as a magnitude 7.

2, and which occurred 41 miles (66 kilometers) west-southwest of Constitucion, Chile.

"Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist," it said.

