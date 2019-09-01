Strong, deep quake strikes Pacific

Sydney, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :A strong earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean between Fiji and Tonga early Monday, but there was no tsunami warning, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake, at a depth of 616 kilometres (382 miles), struck 30 kilometres northeast of Ndoi island and about 400 kilometres from the Fijian capital Suva, USGS said.

"Some areas may have experienced moderate shaking," the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, adding there was no tsunami threat.