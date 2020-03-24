Strong dollar 'good' but makes trade 'tougher': Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A strong Dollar is "good" even though it makes trading "tougher," US President Donald Trump said on Monday, in an uncharacteristic comment by an American president on the Currency's value.

"Having a strong dollar is good, but it really sounds good, but the truth is it makes certain things like trade much tougher," Trump said during a White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the US economy.