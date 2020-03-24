Strong Dollar 'good' But Makes Trade 'tougher': Trump
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:00 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A strong Dollar is "good" even though it makes trading "tougher," US President Donald Trump said on Monday, in an uncharacteristic comment by an American president on the Currency's value.
"Having a strong dollar is good, but it really sounds good, but the truth is it makes certain things like trade much tougher," Trump said during a White House press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the US economy.