ISTANBUL, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye's northwestern Düzce province on Wednesday.

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, the tremor happened at 4:08 a.m. local time (0108 GMT) in the Golyaka district.

There has been a widespread panic in the city, and the power has gone off, the NTV broadcaster reported.