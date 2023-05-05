UrduPoint.com

Strong Earthquake Jolts Japan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Strong earthquake jolts Japan

ISTANBUL, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :A strong earthquake hit Japan on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake, near the west coast of Honshu island, hit the country at around 2.42 p.m.

(0842GMT), according to the USGS.

However, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in a statement that the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.3 that rocked Ishikawa province and surrounding areas of central Japan, Kyodo news reported.

There was no threat of a tsunami, the weather agency added.

