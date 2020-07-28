Strong earthquake rattles western China

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A strong 6.3 magnitude quake struck early Monday in China's western Xizang province, its name for Tibet, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck in a sparsely populated area at 2007 GMT Monday, the USGS said.

Its epicentre was nearly 600 kilometers (350 miles) northeast of Llasa at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to USGS data.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.