UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Earthquake Rattles Western China

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

Strong earthquake rattles western China

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A strong 6.3 magnitude quake struck early Monday in China's western Xizang province, its name for Tibet, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake struck in a sparsely populated area at 2007 GMT Monday, the USGS said.

Its epicentre was nearly 600 kilometers (350 miles) northeast of Llasa at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to USGS data.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

It is the duty of every citizen and resident to ob ..

40 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation in Transcaucasi ..

1 hour ago

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Azerbaijani-Armenian Tens ..

1 hour ago

Despite challenges, economy witnesses improvements ..

1 hour ago

Banksy to donate sale of artwork to Palestinian ho ..

1 hour ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.